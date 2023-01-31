Plans for a travel plaza complex in west Emporia are moving forward, with names going on dotted lines.
“Our travel plaza customer ... we signed contracts with him a few days ago,” Johnny Brown with Brown Stone Development said Monday. “We’ll break ground before April 1.”
When The Gazette last talked with Brown in late September, he indicated construction teams would start “moving the dirt and ... building buildings” within days.
“We have to go through the permitting,” Brown explained Monday. “We’re pad-site ready,” with cold weather not allowing concrete to be poured right now.
Brown indicated he’s not ready to name the company that will service the travel plaza. He hopes to be ready to do that by the end of next week.
“We’re putting the proper type of travel plaza on our site,” Brown said. “We want a travel plaza, not a convenience store, that will park at least 50 trucks.”
The 39-acre property also will include a 10,000-square-foot “strip center,” Brown added. Its food court will have at least one nationally known name in quick service restaurants, along with a popular restaurant currently in Johnson County.
Then there’s the planned hotel on the site.
“They’ve asked us for an extension on our product,” Brown said. “I said that’s fine. We’ll wait until the interest rates decrease a little bit.”
Brown said last June that Endeavor Hotel Group of Wichita would build that part of the project. But an assistant to Brown said Tuesday that has changed.
“It is KMG Hotel Group,” Darrin Dodge said.
He confirmed that the hotel will be a “Hilton brand.” KMG, based in Kansas City, already operates the Hampton Inn by Hilton on Eaglecrest Drive. Hilton has other brands, including Embassy Suites and Hilton Garden Inn.
Brown also has said Sunoco will be the plaza's fuel supplier.
Brown is a 42-year veteran of travel plaza development. But he admits what’s happened in Emporia has been a “horrible time,” including construction supply costs doubling at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They had to either wait, extend or cancel,” Brown said.
But Dodge noted Tuesday the problems have not been with the city of Emporia.
“That's not the case at all,” he clarified. “Emporia has been great.”
Roads leading into the travel plaza, Brownstone Boulevard and Martin Drive, also had to be built.
Not far away on Graphic Arts Drive, work on a new QuikTrip store has yet to begin.
City of Emporia Special Projects Coordinator Jim Witt said in late December that he does not expect construction there until late this year.
NOTE: This story has been updated for new information on the planned hotel and other comments on the travel plaza project.
