A recent fundraiser for some of Emporia State University’s student organizations involved a lovely dessert item that will be perfect for upcoming spring festivities.
Jenny Moss, Ph.D. and Assistant Professor in Psychology, has been cooking for about 30 years.
“I enjoyed baking with my mom when I was little,” she said. “I didn’t take cooking very seriously until I had to feed myself after college.
“My mom was my first cooking influence. She always said things had to not only taste good but they had to be appealing to the eyes, too.”
Daily support from her household helps, too.
“I also owe a lot of credit to my husband, Steve, who encouraged me to keep practicing when I was really learning to cook,” she said. “He ate everything I made and always said it was good.
“He also encouraged me to start with a recipe, something my mom never did when she was cooking.”
An avowed foodie, Jenny has good taste in chefs.
“In the world of celebrity chefs, I would say that Jacques Pepin was my biggest influence,” she said. “He always focuses on flavor and simplicity. I also learned a great deal from Christopher Kimball who is the editor for Cook’s Magazine and from Dorie Greenspan, another noted cookbook author.”
Jacques Pepin, in case you did not know, was the personal chef to Charles de Gualle in the 1950s. He earned his degrees in 18th-century French literature at Columbia University, New York. He is incredibly famous, thanks to more than 30 cookbook publications, celebrity clients and a lot of television work.
Pepin was asked (but declined) to be the White House chef for the Kennedys. He received an Emmy with Julia Child, has 24 James Beard Foundation awards and holds the three highest honors France bestows: Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, Chevalier de L’Ordre du Mérite Agricole and the Légion d’honneur. He and his daughter have a foundation designed to help adults train as chefs when they cannot find other employment.
The tart recipe comes from the cookbook that is the companion to the PBS series that Jacques Pepin did with his daughter, “Jacques Pepin’s Kitchen: Cooking with Claudine.” A companion cookbook to the series features more than 75 of recipes, plus menu suggestions, and there is a second series titled “Encore with Claudine.”
“I watched the PBS series, ‘Cooking with Claudine,’ every week and I so enjoyed the chemistry they had together,” Jenny said. “It was so charming to see him work with his daughter and see him be so gentle as he taught her to cook. I learned so much!”
A tart pan with a removable bottom is ideal for this effort. Tarts are thinner than pies, so the sides are about an inch high and usually fluted, making a pretty edge when the tart is removed from the pan and placed on a platter for serving.
“However, I don’t let the fact that I only have one tart pan stop me from making two tarts at a time,” Jenny said
She also uses a pie plate, turning the crust over into the pan to make it all fit. At the fundraiser, she had an apple tart and another with pears and walnuts.
“When I’m baking, I’m pretty strict about following the recipe, because I see baking as science,” Jenny said. “Cooking is an art — a little of this, a little of that. But, baking is science and I try to be exact about the crust for the tarts.”
The crust is very important. It needs to be sturdy, and often involves crushed nuts for extra flavor and strength. Jacques calls for Crisco; Julia would say butter with a tablespoon of Crisco.
“The improvisation happens when it comes to the filling,” Jenny said. “This tart is my go-to recipe for using up fruit that is about to go bad.
“I think it’s a very French thing to not waste good food and when I have overbought apples, pears, peaches or nectarines, the excess might end up in a tart before they go bad. In leaner days, when we were young, I would buy the pears from the discounted rack for pennies a pound and put those over ripe beauties right into a tart. I have also added bonus extras like nuts or dried cranberries to make the tarts extra fancy.”
The Mosses moved to Emporia in July and are originally from Chicago withtime spent in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Corvallis, Oregon.
“Before I became a psychology professor, I was a K-12 teacher, and I have now taught every level, from moms and babies in a music program, Montessori school, fourth grade, junior high summer program, high school English, and university,” Jenny said.
Her husband, Steve, is a harp technician and he travels around the US and sometimes internationally working on orchestral harps. Jenny says his favorite dish to cook is a low-carb chili.
“Our 23-year-old daughter, Liza, lives with us after finishing her undergraduate program in voice,” Jenny said. “She takes lessons here and works for her dad. Liza makes fantastic cookies.
“Our younger daughter, Annie, is a junior at Emporia High School and is the best at making scrambled eggs.”
That’s a lot of cooks in the house. And everyone is settling in.
“We all love Emporia,” Jenny said. “There are so many activities to do and things to get involved in. Steve and I are part of the Emporia Spanish Speakers club, and we enjoy trivia at Mulready’s, dinner at Radius, and attending concerts and sporting events at Emporia State University.”
Happy chef, happy food. Here is the Pepin recipe Jenny uses for her happy little tarts. Use whatever fruit and nuts you have on hand and let’s get cooking!
Meme’s Apple Tart
By Claudine Pepin and Jacques Pepin
1/4 cup milk
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
6 Tablespoons solid vegetable shortening, such as Crisco
2 pounds sweet medium apples, such as Golden Delicious
3 Tablespoons sugar
2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
In a small pan, heat the milk to lukewarm. In a bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the shortening and mix with a spoon or with your hands until the mixture feels and looks sandy. Add the warm milk and mix rapidly until the dough forms a ball.
Roll the dough between two sheets of plastic wrap to an 11- to 12-inch round. Remove the top piece of plastic and, using the bottom piece, invert the dough into a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom; peel off the remaining plastic. (The recipe doesn’t mention this, but I usually press the dough up the sides of the pan, making a good edge for the tart, just like the sides of a pie. – RM)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Peel, quarter and core the apples. Cut them into 1-inch-thick wedges. Arrange the apple wedges in a concentric circle on the dough and sprinkle evenly with the sugar and butter.
Set the tart on a baking sheet and bake for about 1 hour, or until the apples are tender and the pastry is golden. Cover the tart loosely with foil after 45 minutes to prevent over-browning. Cut the tart into wedges and serve warm.
