The City of Emporia announced last week that it is accepting bids for the demolition of the former Fanestil Meats building on S. Highway 99.
The bid announcement which includes the demolition of the building, located at 1542 S. Hwy. 99, encompassing 15,000-square yards. It includes the proper removal and disposal of asbestos, removal and capping of existing water, telephone, natural gas and sewer utilities, and site grading and seeding, was made Wednesday.
The demolition is part of an ongoing grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the pre-disaster mitigation grant program. The grant, which was approved in Dec. 2021, is being use toward the demolition and associated costs of the project.
The grant provides more than $1 million in funding to cover up to 75% of the K-99 production plant’s property’s cost, the cost of demolition and renovation of the area. Fanestil consolidated its operations to its new facility at 4700 W. Hwy. 50 late last year.
According to city communications manager Christine Torrens, the city purchased the building on April 11, but City Manager Trey Cocking confirmed that no city funds have been used for the project.
“The purpose of the project is to remove properties from the flood plain,” he said Monday.
The property will be returned to a greenspace once demolition is complete.
Information and bidding documents for the project can be found through Drexel Technologies, 10840 W. 86th St., Lenexa, and online at www.drexeltech.com
Bids for demolition will be received at the Emporia City Hall located at 111 East 6th Ave, Emporia, Kansas, until 2 p.m. May 24, 2023. At that time the bids received will be publicly opened and read.
The city said a pre-bid conference for the project will be held at 1:30 p.m. May 18 at Emporia City Hall, 111 E. Sixth Ave. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required.
