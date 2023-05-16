Screen Shot 2023-05-15 at 11.18.40 AM.png
Courtesy photo

The City of Emporia announced last week that it is accepting bids for the demolition of the former Fanestil Meats building on S. Highway 99.

The bid announcement which includes the demolition of the building, located at 1542 S. Hwy. 99, encompassing 15,000-square yards. It includes the proper removal and disposal of asbestos, removal and capping of existing water, telephone, natural gas and sewer utilities, and site grading and seeding, was made Wednesday.

