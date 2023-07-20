Businesses, volunteers and rising stars were recognized during Emporia Main Street's 32nd annual meeting, held Thursday at the Lyon County History Center.
Next Level Nursing Solutions, owned by James and Misty Gardner, was named business of the year. Next Level is a nurse staffing agency that has expanded into three locations — Emporia, Wichita and Topeka — since opening in April 2021.
Main Street board member Aaron Otto said the business of the year award is given to businesses that show commitment to community through their business practices and operations. He said the award was a chance to measure the success of a business, not only by looking at this financials, but also by looking at the impact it has had.
"The healthcare industry has endured a tough few years, but all entrepreneurs know that change plus integrity equals opportunity," Otto said, discussing Next Level's growth. "They partner with more than 200 employees. I have six and that's a struggle."
Otto praised the Gardners for being active in the community, through all of the growth.
Misty Gardner thanked Main Street for the award, saying it was her dream to live in a community like Emporia when she was growing up.
"I grew up as an Army brat," she said, adding that an active and thriving downtown is always what she held as the standard for raising her kids. "We feel that Main Street has really made that vision from growing up come to life, so thank you."
The advocate of the year award went to former Lyon County Commissioner Scott Briggs. Main Street director Casey Woods said Briggs has been a tireless advocate for small business in Lyon County.
"Scott's voice has made a tremendous, positive difference for this area," Woods said.
Briggs said he liked that Main Street "ruffles feathers" with its different views of economic development, and pushed for diversification in business.
"I like that. I like someone who will do things different," he said.
Briggs said his biggest problem working with Main Street came during one of the first times he and Woods worked together. He had asked Woods to show him results and data.
"What the hell was I thinking?" Briggs quipped.
The volunteer of the year award went to the Emporia State University softball team, for its many hours of community service in downtown Emporia.
The Steve Hanschu Excellence in Design Award went to Town Company Two, for its work on the redevelopment of 714 - 718 Commercial St.
The J. Warren Brinkman Award went to Ben Moore Studios.
Three new awards were given to Emporia Main Street Rising Stars:
- Yahaira Ibarra
- Gloria Jurado
- Calebh Shedd
Emporia Main Street has a number of upcoming activities that are sure to attract more visitors to the downtown area, including the Welcome Back Block Party from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Aug. 21, Great American Market from 7 a..m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 9, and Apella Emporia High School reunion weekend Sept. 22 - 23.
