A new business will soon be coming to Emporia but the name, for now, is under wraps.
Emporia Enterprises, Inc. announced Thursday that it had closed on the sale of the former Dynamic Distribution property, located at 3601 W. 6th Ave. with Steve Sauder. Dynamic Distribution was located on the property from 2013 - 2020.
The sale was finalized Wednesday.
Regional Development Association president Kent Heermann said an announcement regarding the new business would be made within the next 30 days, but due to confidentiality agreements, further information could not be disclosed at this time.
"It's not a huge business; it's smaller business in terms of employment size," he told The Gazette. "And I can't give you much more without you figuring it out."
The RDA received the lead on the business opportunity from a real estate broker in Texas.
Heermann said he was "hopeful" an announcement with more information would be coming soon.
"A lot of the people involved in the process have signed a non-disclosure agreement," he said. "So, it's a lot like Christmas — you'll have to wait."
