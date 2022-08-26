The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Gazette
Some abandoned Greenwood County oil wells will be plugged using federal money, thanks to a grant announced Thursday.
The Kansas Corporation Commission was awarded $25 million in an initial investment paid for by the 2021 “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”
A statement from Ryan Solomon, KCC Conservation Division Director, called it “a one-time opportunity to help address the issue of abandoned wells in Kansas while helping the economy by providing good paying jobs for several years.”
A map unveiled by the KCC shows eight planned plugging projects. One of them has 567 wells in Greenwood, Chautauqua, Elk and western Montgomery Counties, to be plugged in the next two to three years.
The exact number of planned Greenwood County wells was not announced. No plugging is planned in Lyon or Chase Counties.
The KCC could receive an additional $33.6 million under the project, the announcement added. That money depends on federal formulas.
Kansas has its own well-plugging fund, which has handled more than 11,000 abandoned oil wells since 1995. But the KCC admits thousands more remain unresolved.
As of April, the Kansas Geological Survey showed Greenwood County had 1,114 active oil wells. The number is down from 1,961 in 1995.
