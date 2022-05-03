The company is called “Speculative Holdings LLC” and its plan for new home construction on the north side of Emporia is a matter of speculation at the moment.
“We’re not sure about that,” pastor and potential seller Chester Morris revealed Friday.
“We’ve got a down payment,” Morris explained, “but they’re having trouble getting money together to make the purchase. So it’s kind of in limbo right now.”
That could mean trouble for what a city rendering calls the “Mahtropolis Addition,” as in Topeka developer Wiiliam Mah.
About two months after the Kretzinger subdivision was proposed near Soden Park, Mah proposes building 27 new homes at the southwest corner of Riley Avenue and Whittier Street, north of Interstate 35.
The proper name for the land is the Whittier Tract Rural Housing Incentive District. It’s “just under seven acres,” city planning director Justin Givens estimated.
“They’re proposing something slightly less than a typical lot would be,” Givens added. “Some of them are still going to be bigger lots.”
Or as Morris put it when he heard about the plan: “Squeezing them right in there.”
The proposal calls for single family homes ranging from two to four bedrooms, with two-car and three-car garages.
The property would be a “planned use development,” which Givens said would allow for rezoning and platting together.
It’s also an RHID. Givens explained that designation is a financing tool of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help with land and infrastructure costs.
“My understanding is that it takes the place of special assessments,” Givens said, and is built into the cost of a lot.
Ironically, the Whittier Tract property once was owned by Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity.
The current owner is Church of the New Covenant, which Morris pastors. He lives in that area.
“We had always thought that that would be a good place to build a church,” Morris said. His congregation, which currently meets on East Sixth Avenue near Buttonwood Road, purchased the land from Habitat 10 years ago.
“I think it’s a really nice piece of property,” Morris said. “The rectangular shape of it is perfect, I think.”
But for now, Morris added, “we don’t have any certainty on the payment of the property.”
Messages left with Mah were not returned by our deadline.
The demand for homes, both locally and nationwide, is clear from the numbers.
The Sunflower Association of Realtors reports as of March, the Emporia area had a 0.8 months’ supply of homes on the market. That computes to 36 active listings, compared with 111 as the pandemic developed in March 2020.
Depending on which statistic you trust, homes in Emporia stay on the market either a median six days or an average 41 days.
Morris did not disclose the potential sale price, and Givens said he has no access to the price of the transaction. But Givens noted, “There’s at least two more steps involved with this.”
The Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the proposal Wednesday, May 17. The Emporia City Commission has scheduled a vote on the property for Wednesday, June 1.
Givens said the next Planning Commission agenda also will include the proposed expansion of Kwik Shop to add new fuel pumps on Constitution Street.
