An aide to Sen. Jerry Moran will hold an “open office” afternoon in downtown Emporia next week.
Moran's office announced that the unnamed staff member will be at the Emporia Main Street Conference Room, 727 Commercial Street, next Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
No appointment is necessary to visit the office. A news release said it's designed for “all residents in the area experiencing difficulties with Social Security, Medicare, immigration issues, veterans’ affairs or have other concerns regarding federal issues.”
Moran, a Republican, is campaigning for a third term this fall. His opponents are Democrat Mark Holland and Libertarian David Graham.
Couldn't answer basic questions from the newspaper and sends an aide to represent him in Emporia instead of coming in person... he also says the Jan 6th insurrection was wrong and an attempt to subvert democracy, but also voted to acquit Trump. Seems a little bit spineless to me.
