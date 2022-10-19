IMG-5094.JPG

An aide to Sen. Jerry Moran will hold an “open office” afternoon in downtown Emporia next week.

Moran's office announced that the unnamed staff member will be at the Emporia Main Street Conference Room, 727 Commercial Street, next Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Aim_High
Aim_High

Couldn't answer basic questions from the newspaper and sends an aide to represent him in Emporia instead of coming in person... he also says the Jan 6th insurrection was wrong and an attempt to subvert democracy, but also voted to acquit Trump. Seems a little bit spineless to me.

