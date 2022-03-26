Electric cars may be coming, but one Emporia business wants to add more gas pumps.
Kwik Shop has submitted a proposal to expand its location at 1116 Constitution St. to a vacant lot next door, Emporia Planning Director Justin Givens said Thursday.
“Kwik Shop owns all of that property,” Givens said. “The plan would be to remodel, add to the building and then relocate the gas pumps, adding additional gas pumps.”
The lot next door used to have a home on it. It’s still zoned residential. Kwik Shop will ask the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission in April for permission to rezone the lot as “general commercial.”
Givens disclosed Thursday that Little People Day Care also wants to expand, but in a different way.
“The structure size will stay the same. It will just allow them to have more children,” Givens explained.
City rules state a “day care home” can hold no more than 13 children. The facility at 1022 Grand Ave. wants to become a “day care center,” with more than that.
“It’s based on KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) and the state Fire Marshal,” Givens said.
The Planning Commission also will consider a request to build a duplex at 1104 Burns St. The neighborhood is “traditional” residential now, Givens said.
The Planning Commission’s next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, April 19.
