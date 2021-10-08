Business is growing on one street in Emporia. Perking, you might say.
“We're really happy about it. We're excited about it,” Joe Corn, manager of Gravel City Roasters, said Friday.
Corn and his staff will spend part of next week moving Gravel City Roasters from its current home at 608 Commercial St. to 715 Commercial St. The move may be only one block down and across the street, but it's keeping the staff busy.
“The franticness of moving to a new area ... the act of doing it and the new routine. Until we're completely open, it's exhausting, but in a good way,” Corn said.
The move is due to a need to expand – and not simply for the coffee shop.
“We've outgrown the space that we have,” Corn explained. “Our landlords that we have right now have been wanting to expand their offices for a while.”
Coldwell Banker shares the old location with Gravel City. The coffee shop will share its new location with Trox Gallery and Gifts, which also is in need of more space.
“It could be about double the seating space,” Corn said. “I think we're going to have a conference room for people to reserve.”
Gravel City's last day in the old spot will be Saturday. The new location will open Wednesday morning, but Corn said a grand reopening with Trox is planned for Saturday, Oct. 16.
While no new beverages will mark the move, Corn said the business is “researching and coming up with some new seasonal drinks.” They're likely to debut after everyone settles into the new location. And Corn shared a tip for pumpkin spice latte fans.
“We actually try to keep it in here all year long,” he said. “I am on the pumpkin spice wagon.”
