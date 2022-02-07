Sales are flat, but earnings are up.
That sums up the latest quarterly report of Tyson Foods, released Monday morning. It shows the impact of inflation driven by supply chain problems.
A statement posted online shows Tyson had first-quarter sales of $12.9 billion, up 19.6% from the same quarter a year ago.
But beef sales volume dropped 6.2% and prepared foods fell 2.6%. Chicken sales were up 3.6%, while pork sales increased 0.2%.
“Average sales price increased due to the effects of an inflationary cost environment,” a statement about the chicken sector said.
But when it comes to beef, “the impacts associated with a challenging labor environment and increased supply chain constraints” brought a sales decline, the statement said.
Tyson's first-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share soundly beat posted analyst projections of $1.98.
Tyson cited U.S. Department of Agriculture projections that beef and pork production will drop slightly this fiscal year, while chicken production increases slightly.
The Emporia plant was not mentioned in Monday's report. Tyson broke ground last week on a new bacon production plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, valued at $355 million and promising 450 new jobs.
But in January, the company announced 200 layoffs at a chicken processing plant near Henderson, Kentucky. It cited a shift in customer taste to prepared foods.
