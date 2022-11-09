Home sales in the Emporia area during October were down from September, but slightly higher than a year ago.
The Sunflower Board of Realtors counted 46 sales last month, compared with 50 the month before. In October 2021, 44 homes were sold.
The average sale price of a home was $190,841 in October, which was 14.1% better than last fall.
Mortgage rates in the Emporia area remain high. Trulia.com showed an average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage Wednesday had an interest rate of 6.86%, after beginning the year at 3.33%.
Two homes sold last month for more than $500,000, while two others sold for less than $25,000.
With two months left in 2022, Emporia area home sales stand at 417. That's a drop of 6.5% from 2021.
The Realtors' latest report also shows that Greenwood County had no home sales last month. The total there for the year stands at six, which is only one-third the total through ten months last year.
