Joyce Katherine Smith loved the David Traylor Zoo. Now her family has celebrated that love with a generous memorial gift to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo.
The $11,000 donation was accepted by zoo director Lisa Keith and EFOZ Board of Directors president Bobby Thompson Wednesday afternoon.
Smith’s granddaughter Darby Cochran-Wilson said Smith, who died on April 4 at age 92, was “a huge animal lover.”
“She loved the zoo, loved this community and wanted to be able to give back to the families and continue to support the zoo here,” Cochran-Wilson said. “This was something she was always passionate about and cared a great deal about. ... She just really wanted to support the zoo and keep it open for the community.”
Cochran-Wilson was emotional seeing her grandmother’s name in the zoo’s new memorial plaza, which overlooks the pond.
Thompson said one of the considerations while designing the zoo’s new entrance was how to properly showcase the memorial donations.
“That’s always been a part of our entrance and the way that we are able to do it now is just incredible,” he said. “You definitely need to come down and take a look at the names.”
Thompson said donations like this are vital to the zoo, perhaps even more now that they are in the middle of a multimillion dollar capital campaign.
“Everything that you see here being built is done by funds that were donated in this manner,” he said. “The Emporia Zoo is a mainstay of Emporia. You come down here and you can’t help but love what Lisa has developed over the years. Definitely, whether now or later, any support for the zoo is amazing.”
The majority of donations now are getting funneled into the general campaign fund, Thompson said. If a family has specific wishes for how funds are spent, that is also something that can be discussed.
Cochran-Wilson said it was easy to set up the memorial and urged everyone to give if they are able.
“It was the easiest thing ever,” she said. “I was just able to communicate with Lisa directly and schedule a date to come down. ... Anybody who has any opportunity to give should continue to do so.”
Memorial donations can be created with a minimum donation of $50. For more information, contact the zoo at 620-341-4365 or visit the office at 75 Soden Rd.
