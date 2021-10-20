Free. Food. Thursday.
Now that we have your attention, the place to get it Thursday morning is Taco Bell.
Restaurants across the U.S. will hand out free Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7:00-11:00 a.m. The staff at one Emporia Taco Bell confirmed Wednesday that both local locations will participate.
It's part of a massive promotion by Taco Bell of its latest breakfast menu.
The campaign includes an offer to send a “wake-up call” text message to you Thursday morning. There's even an online bedtime story to read Wednesday night, in case you get the breakfast offer confused with the place that made “FourthMeal” famous.
Diners with particular diets are advised that the three burritos included in the offer all contain bacon or sausage.
If your taste is more toward tacos, Taco Bell notified app subscribers Wednesday that the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion will resume next week during the World Series..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.