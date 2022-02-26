Special to The Gazette
ESB Financial has announced Brian DeWitt as the new Executive Vice-President – Chief Lending Officer.
As Michael Black transitions to President and CEO of ESB, DeWitt takes on this new role with 20-plus years of banking experience. Prior to this role, DeWitt was ESB’s Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending.
“I have had a quote in my desk since 2000, ‘Do what you love, the rest will come’, which has led me to where I am today, helping clients succeed financially,” DeWitt said. “In my new role, I am leading the lending strategies to provide financial services within the communities we serve. My past experience and education have set me up to excel, and carry forward ESB Financial’s success as a trusted bank partner.”
ESB has been working on this leadership transition for the past five years in order to preserve their tradition of excellence.
“I am excited about how Brian brings fresh eyes that promotes business development and team growth,” ESB President and CEO Michael Black said. “We knew he was a perfect fit for the culture at Team ESB when we hired him a couple of years ago.”
As Team ESB looks to the future, they will continue their role as a community bank and serve the needs of Kansans in the Flint Hills.
