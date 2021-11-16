The way is now clear for Emporia State Federal Credit Union to expand downtown, if it wishes.
What's left of a building at 727 Merchant St. was removed over the weekend, after about a month of demolition. The building once was a gas station, then became Merchant Street Liquor.
For now, the open space apparently will sit idle. Angie Miller with the credit union said in October that grass would be planted on the spot.
But in years to come, Miller said the property could become expanded drive-thru lanes for the credit union. That depends on the credit union's growth, and might not occur for several years.
Next door at 725 Merchant, the credit union is moving several departments into what used to be a bank building.
