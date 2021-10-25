You might see plenty of “help wanted” signs in the Emporia area, but the local unemployment rate is low.
The Kansas Department of Labor reports Lyon County had a 3.1 percent unemployment rate in September. That's below the state average of 3.9 percent.
The percentage computes to 517 unemployed people in Lyon County, while 16,150 are working. Only two residents filed their first unemployment claims in the week ending October 16.
The Chase County unemployment rate in September was even lower, at 2.4 percent. The state counted 34 unemployed workers there.
Local unemployment is in a downward trend. The September number was down from 4.3 percent in July and 3.7 percent in August.
