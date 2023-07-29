If you haven’t discussed your aging parents’ long-term financial goals with them, you aren’t alone. Many people shy away from family conversations about money because it may feel awkward or uncomfortable — or they may fear that their parents won’t react well if the subject is broached. Unfortunately, avoiding the topic can create confusion and headaches down the line if your parents become incapacitated or pass away unexpectedly – particularly if you’re in charge of aspects of their estates like serving as executor or power of attorney.

Just as every family is different, there is no “one size fits all” approach when it comes to discussing money, but it can help to start with basic and practical questions that will give you a sense of your parents’ goals for the future without delving into more delicate territory. Use the following primer to start the conversation — and remember, these are usually not one-and-done discussions. Getting a full view of your parents’ financial situation may take time and patience — but it will serve you well in the long run to gather the information while you can.

