There are tactics to save money in a time of high gas prices.
After months of high-price anxiety, gasoline is back below four dollars a gallon in Lyon County

AAA reported Monday that the average price for regular unleaded is now $3.99 a gallon. That's a 51-cent drop in two weeks and a 67-cent fall from four weeks ago.

Aim_High
Good job, President Biden!

