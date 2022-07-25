After months of high-price anxiety, gasoline is back below four dollars a gallon in Lyon County
AAA reported Monday that the average price for regular unleaded is now $3.99 a gallon. That's a 51-cent drop in two weeks and a 67-cent fall from four weeks ago.
Chase County prices are dropping even faster. Its average Monday was $3.90 a gallon, for a 60-cent reduction in two weeks.
The average price Monday in Greenwood County was $3.94 a gallon. It was $4.32 when The Gazette last checked Monday, July 11.
The statewide average is $4.06 for regular unleaded. That's still up 39% from the $2.92 price during this week last year.
Diesel prices also are falling, but not as sharply. AAA shows the statewide average at $5.03 a gallon. That's 34 cents lower than a month ago, but 62% higher than a year ago.
AAA does not track diesel prices by county.
While many Republican made a major issue of the recent increases, many Democrats are quick to point out the present declines. Yet the big turnaround may be due to drivers of all political stripes.
An analysis by AAA Monday cited “lackluster demand for gas” nationwide, even during the peak summer driving season. Daily gas consumption is now on the level of the “COVID-19 summer” of 2020.
“If gas demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline,” the analysis said.
Crude oil ended trading Monday a bit under $97 per barrel.
(1) comment
Good job, President Biden!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.