If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer.
“We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
If those words seem familiar, that’s understandable. Brown told The Gazette in late June that he expected “buildings coming up in 60 days.”
Brown explained the latest holdup involves city road work.
“We had to wait for Martin Drive to be completely poured,” he said. “That’s being done as we speak.”
Brownstone Boulevard already is ready for the travel plaza complex, which will be along Graphic Arts Road south of U.S. 50.
Earlier delays were due to inflation and supply chain problems, which Brown said affected lumber and steel prices.
“We basically bit the bullet and didn’t do anything for a year-and-a-half,” Brown said. “Now it’s rush rush rush, build build go.”
Brown said an announcement of company names for the project will come from his office around Thanksgiving week.
He dropped a couple of names during the summer, revealing Sunoco would handle fuel at the travel plaza. Brown also suggested B-Dubs Express, a small-scale version of Buffalo Wild Wings, could be one of the restaurants on the site.
Brown now owns the 39-acre plot where construction is planned. He purchased it in what he called a “buy-sell agreement with our investors,” Brownstone 3 Development LLC.
But Brown doesn’t plan to hold the land for long.
“I’m selling the property to our travel plaza, our motel people and the strip center,” Brown explained. “In terms of lots sold, there’s already $15 million in sales on land.”
That’s for 19 acres of the land. Brown added another 10 acres remain up for sale.
Brown said in June that Endeavor Hotel Group of Wichita had a deal to build on the site.
