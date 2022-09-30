DSC_8020.jpg

Construction equipment moves dirt at U.S. 50 and Graphic Arts Road in January 2021, to make way for an upcoming travel plaza development. A developer now says building should begin within weeks.

 file photo

If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer.

“We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”

