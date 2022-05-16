Emporia is 1,800 miles from California’s Silicon Valley. But a key business advocate wants this area to have more of a technological and digital focus.
“Regionally, we’ve fallen behind in that particular area,” said Casey Woods, Emporia Main Street executive director. “We score low compared to other Rural Innovation Network cities throughout the United States.”
To persuade people away from leaving Emporia for Garmin in Olathe or similar places, Woods is promoting a plan called “E3: Evolve the Entrepreneur Ecosystem.” Some describe it as a tech accelerator program.
“It’s a project to aid tech and product-based entrepreneurs with the start-up and expansion of their types of businesses,” Woods explained Friday. “He’s seeking to bring more digital-type jobs, if we have people through Flint Hills Tech and through Emporia State qualify for them,” Lyon County Commission chair Rollie Martin said.
By “technology,” Woods means anything from computer programming to automation to robotics which could “enhance entrepreneurial output.”
“I think there’s a brain drain in a lot of rural America,” Woods said. “In Lyon County specifically, it’s unfortunate because we have great infrastructure... Obviously we have great educational institutions... We have a lot of very accomplished alumni that come out of this area that have created tech-based businesses.”
Projects along the lines of E3 normally are in larger metropolitan areas, or even at the state level.
Woods compared it to the “analog” business accelerator concept in Emporia, which includes “Start Your Own Business” classes.
“This is more of a three-month type of accelerator,” Woods said, helping businesses with the “creation, refinement and funding” of their ideas.
Woods cited data showing tech-based jobs pay better. The average salary is about $55,000 per year, while other jobs pay an average $33,000. He also believes a diversified job base is important.
Woods presented details of E3 to the Lyon County Commission two weeks ago. He asked for a letter of support. But he also asked for a potentially big holdup – money.
Woods wants the commission to commit $750,000 to E3, to match a grant he hopes to receive from the federal Economic Development Administration.
“That’s a large amount of money,” Martin said. So commissioners took E3 under advisement.
“We’ve still got a few American Rescue [Plan] Act funds,” Martin noted, that could make it possible. But he added Woods’s idea is not part of the current county budget.
Woods admitted he’s not seeking the same sort of financial commitment from the city of Emporia.
“We are working with the city on other related initiatives,” Woods said. He cited the upcoming Fabrication Lab as an example.
He added that “elements” at FHTC and ESU are helping develop E3, along with several area businesses.
Woods gave the commission a deadline of Monday, June 13 to commit to E3. That’s the deadline for submitting documentation in a grant application. He’d prefer to file the paperwork earlier, if he can.
Martin said Thursday that a decision on county funding should come by the end of May. The commission’s next scheduled meeting is Thursday.
“If we don’t, then we’ll continue to lose the people that want to work within those specific areas,“ Woods warned. “We’ll lag behind counterparts in median household income, and we’ll lose population – tech-based workforce.”
