Area gasoline prices are staying below the three-dollar mark, two weeks into the new year.
AAA's daily price report showed Lyon County had an average price of $2.94 a gallon for regular unleaded gas Sunday. That's four cents higher than two weeks ago.
The average is steady in Chase County at $2.90, while in Greenwood County it's $2.91. Greenwood's price matched the state average, but it's 16 cents higher than at the start of January.
Diesel fuel prices refuse to drop below four dollars in Kansas. AAA reported an average of $4.02 a gallon Sunday. The report does not have a county-by-county breakdown for diesel.
“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in an analysis posted last Monday.
They surged a bit in recent weeks due to year-end travel and a cold wave reducing gas production.
Crude oil futures adjourned for the weekend slightly below $80 per barrel.
(1) comment
The gas prices in Emporia are ridiculous. They’re always higher than surrounding towns.
