Utility rate increases are on the table for discussion during Wednesday’s meeting of the Emporia City Commission.
While no action will be taken, it’s expected that city Finance Director Janet Harrouff will approach the commission with the need for a $1 per month per meter increase on water rates and a $2 per month per meter increase for wastewater rates. The increases will reportedly offset a proposed $15 million loan from the state department for the water fund as well as debt repayments for the wastewater treatment plant.
Decisions on the increases would be made at a later date.
Commissioners will also look at a proposal from KLM Engineering Inc. for recondition services at the 12th Ave. Elevated Storage Tank — the 1 million-gallon water tower located adjacent to Dillons Grocery Store. The tower is in need of rehabilitation.
Also on the table are discussions on equipment purchases for the public works department, funding requests for the American Jr. Golf Association Tournaments and a property located at 305 18th Ave.
The city meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Courtroom.
An employee holiday luncheon follows from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church.
We’ve had enough rate hikes in Emporia. We already pay outrageous property taxes.
