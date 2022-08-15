How gas prices have changed in Topeka in the last week
Canva

A few scattered places across Kansas have gasoline below three dollars a gallon. The Emporia area isn't quite there yet, but the price is going down.

AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded gas is a rounded $3.50 a gallon in Greenwood County. Lyon County stands at $3.61, while Chase County's average is $3.60.

Tags

(1) comment

Aim_High
Aim_High

Way to go, Joe!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.