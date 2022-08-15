A few scattered places across Kansas have gasoline below three dollars a gallon. The Emporia area isn't quite there yet, but the price is going down.
AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded gas is a rounded $3.50 a gallon in Greenwood County. Lyon County stands at $3.61, while Chase County's average is $3.60.
The Lyon County average is $1.05 lower than it was about six weeks ago. The drop is 20 cents in the last 12 days.
Kansas has an average price of $3.53, according to AAA. That puts the Sunflower State among the 10 lowest in price.
The statewide average is down 88 cents from a month ago. But it remains 59 cents higher compared with a year ago.
Diesel fuel prices are dropping as well. The statewide average Monday was $4.63, down 60 cents from a month ago. AAA does not list diesel prices by county.
An analysis by AAA Monday attributed the mid-summer decline to fewer people driving compared with last year, also demand for gasoline is starting to increase.
Crude oil prices slipped below $90 a barrel in Monday afternoon trading.
Greenwood County's lower price might stem from the fact that it has plenty of oil and gas fields.
As of April, the Kansas Geological Survey reported Greenwood County had 1,114 producing oil wells. But there's been a slow decline in recent years, as the number stood at 1,438 in 2012.
Lyon County had 90 wells in operation as of April, while Chase County had 63.
Way to go, Joe!
