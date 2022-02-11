Dueling banjos? That's so 1970s. Emporia Main Street is offering “dueling pianos.”
The non-profit is holding a public improvement auction Friday evening at the Granada Theatre. It's really three auctions in one: a “dessert auction” to go with a barbecue dinner, a silent auction and a live auction.
The dinner and auction begin at 6 p.m. The EMS website shows that as sold out.
The pianos are after-dinner entertainment, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Balcony tickets remain on sale online for that concert, costing $10 and $15.
As of Friday morning, the silent auction item attracting the most interest was a “Veterans Banner” outside the EMS office. The top bid for that was $425.
