A line of children's robes sold on Amazon.com is being recalled because of a fire risk.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the BAOPTEIL brand fleece robes from China do not meet federal standards for flammability in children's sleepwear. No injuries have been reported from them.
The robes were sold only at Amazon between December 2019 and August 2021, in sizes from 2T to 14 Years.
Families who purchased them should stop using them, the CPSC advises. Amazon will contact those families through its messaging platform and provide prepaid mailers to ship back for full refunds.
