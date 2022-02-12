If a business is “in the black,” that’s considered a good thing. Now one of Emporia’s oldest businesses is putting its future in a man named Black.
Michael Black became president and chief executive officer of ESB Financial on Wednesday. At least, that’s how he’s figuring it.
“It was official, last board meeting,” Black said Friday. That was Wednesday, Jan. 26, but he considers the formal start date the day his predecessor ended that job.
Black replaced Jim Wayman, who has spent nearly 45 years at ESB. Wayman remains chairman of the board, with sister Karen Sommers also serving on the board. She retired from bank officer duties in October.
“We’ve been working on this leadership transition for the past five years, to make it work as smoothly as possible,” Wayman said in a video posted by ESB Wednesday.
Black confirmed that timeline. But Black admitted he didn’t aspire to the “president” nameplate.
“When they asked me to come over here, they were working on succession planning,” Black said. “They had roles in the middle for senior leader positions, and that’s what I came here as — senior vice president.”
Black joined ESB in 2011, after 14 years at rival CoreFirst Bank and Trust. CoreFirst opened an Emporia location as Black graduated from Emporia State University. He took the first opportunity he had, but then the recruiting began.
“ESB had consistently called me,” Black said. “There wasn’t a lot of upside to CoreFirst in Emporia. And ultimately, I knew that they wanted to be in bigger markets.”
CoreFirst left Emporia two years after Black left CoreFirst for ESB. Its closest location now is in Topeka.
“Our competition anymore is not always the bank down the street. It’s the internet. It’s all kinds of stuff,” Black said.
But at this point, he’s not sure the surge of interest on crypto currency is a competitor.
“Let’s see how this develops,” Black said. “Crypto is going to be interesting — we all need to watch. I think there will be a certain amount of evolution in it.”
Black became ESB Executive vice president and chief lending Officer in Dec. 2016. He was added to the board two months ago. At age 54, Wayman describes Black as part of a group of young leaders at ESB.
“I started here at 44, and the average officer was 60 or older,” Black said.
Black’s biggest lesson from Wayman has not been about dollars and cents. It’s about culture.
“We hire people based on their culture, and then we train them on what we need them to do here,” Black explained. “If you hire to maintain a culture of the organization, I think you win all the time.”
Black’s preparation for the move from Executive Vice President to President also included a personal shift of mindset.
“A couple of years ago, it was very evident to me that I needed to switch from focusing on my career, and focusing on the people I was trying to develop,” Black explained. “You figure out that making all these other people successful makes you successful.”
The Wayman family has been integral to ESB Financial for four generations, since its founding as Emporia State Bank in 1901. He says the bank will “remain family owned.”
Black is not the first president of ESB to come from outside the Wayman family. He noted Howard Gunkel had that title, as well as Chairman of the Board, before Jim Wayman did.
Black was born in Fredonia and attended Flint Hills Technical College in the mid-80s. He received a bachelor’s degree in business from ESU in 1997, but he didn’t enroll there until he was 25.
“I was at the credit bureau,” Black said of the years in between. “I did credit reports for all the banks. So I knew every bank in town.”
Black graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado in 2016.
Black married nurse practitioner Tammy Pattison-Black in 1989. He calls her the reason he settled down in Lyon County, currently living between Emporia and Americus. Their two adult sons live in Kansas City and Denver.
Black also calls his bride his “adventure partner,” taking trips through the Flint Hills for fun. They hunt and fish together. And one recent trip in side-by-side ATVs led them to Greenwood County’s Teter Rock.
“That was about 107 miles round-trip,” he recalled.
As Wayman retires, Black realizes his own retirement is not far away. He wants his legacy to be simple — to be told by an examiner that he’s run a good bank.
“We’ve always been a very nice, clean, very well-run bank.” Black said. “They’ve always been the great bank in Emporia.”
And a sense of community seems unlikely to change with the transition to a new president.
“If you invest in your community, it’s a commitment to your client.” Black said in a social media video promoting Small Business Saturday last November. “If your client wins, your community wins.”
