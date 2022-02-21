If you borrow from an old commercial and “raise your hands if you're Sure,” be careful. The product you're using could be under a recall.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Sure and Brut spray deodorants and antiperspirants have benzene in their propellant. Benzene exposure can lead to cancer.
The FDA noted the products themselves do not contain benzene.
The cans were sold prior to Monday, June 7, 2021. They have expiration dates of August 2023. People who have them are advised to stop using them.
More information on the recall is available at BrutSureRecall2022.com, or by calling 866-615-0976.
