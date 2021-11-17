The store may be called QuikTrip, but the steps to getting one built in Emporia can be slow.
City special projects coordinator James Witt said Tuesday that a team from the convenience store chain visited Emporia two weeks ago. The visitors were engineers, discussing the store's final design and construction.
“We need to coordinate the public infrastructure improvements with them,” Witt said via text message.
The Emporia City Commission approved an agreement in July for construction of the QuikTrip in the Flint Hills Crossing Community Incentive District, near Graphic Arts Road. The city will spend about $2.4 million on a new connecting road once the company shows progress on the building.
At that time, Witt said he didn't expect any “vertical construction” on the store before the second half of 2022.
Right now, the closest QuikTrips to Emporia are in El Dorado and Lawrence.
Witt also commented Tuesday on plans for a different Emporia travel plaza. Speculation that it will include a Love's Country Store may be premature.
“They've never mentioned Love's,” Witt said. “It's moving forward, but the water moves in various directions.”
The president of Brown Stone 3 Development indicated last January that the plaza south of the U.S. 50 roundabout probably would include a Popeye's Fried Chicken restaurant. Johnny Brown added that a motel, RV park and a pizza restaurant were planned.
“They are still hoping for June occupancy,” Witt texted this week. Other city officials have said the plaza could create 100 new jobs.
But Witt noted national supply chain delays could change everything.
“That, of course, is contingent upon continued availability of building materials,” Witt said.
