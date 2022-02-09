The typical Emporian owes more than $15,000 on a car loan.
That statistic comes from a new national report released Wednesday survey by the credit services website WalletHub. It ranked the U.S. “cities that overspend on cars” by comparing people’s median auto-loan debt with their income.
The report shows the median auto loan debt in Emporia was $15,149 as of September 2021, while the median income is $35,686. That is based on TransUnion and Census Bureau data.
That “debt-to-income ratio” is 42%, putting Emporia in the highest 25% out of 2,531 cities studied. Junction City is higher, in the 13th percentile. Topeka and Lawrence are lower, in the 43rd and 61st percentiles, respectively.
A recent Federal Reserve Bank report found auto loan debt nationwide has grown for the past nine years.
A separate report from WalletHub said interest rates on new cars now are an average 14% lower than for used cars.
