Fear of war in eastern Europe already is affecting drivers in east central Kansas.
AAA reports the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Chase and Lyon Counties was $3.26 per gallon Monday. The Gazette's last check on Thursday, January 20 showed Lyon County at $3.07.
Greenwood County is lower, matching the Kansas average price of $3.21.
AAA blames the recent increase on crude oil prices, which are affected by world news. One theory is that if the Russian army again invades Ukraine, any Western sanctions could prompt the Russians to withhold crude from world markets.
West Texas Intermediate crude traded in the range of $92 per barrel Monday morning.
