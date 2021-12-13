Home sales in the Emporia area are likely to finish above 500 for the year, with a big spurt following two years of small growth.
“It's been an incredible year,” said Jeff Kitselman, owner and realtor with EK Real Estate. “There's still a huge amount of buyers. Demand for housing is high.”
A new report by the Sunflower Board of Realtors shows 496 homes were sold through the end of November. That's up 13.5% from a year ago.
In November alone, 50 houses were sold in this area. That was up from 44 in October and 38 last November. Sales in Lyon County alone totaled 42, an increase of 31.3%.
“In our office, we were up in sales about 20 overall for the year,” agent Becky Baumgardner, an agent with Farm & Home, said Tuesday.
For Kitselman, it's all a sign of a strong local economy.
“You look at all the factories in town, all the people who are looking to hire,” he said. “We have a lot of people ... who make good money, who can afford to buy houses in our market.”
Some people might even have hidden money available, Baumgardner said.
“There's additional money that they're finding in their houses because the housing market is quite a bit higher,” she said.
That means people who want to sell their homes might not have to wait long for action. The report showed the average time on the market for a home in the Emporia area was 30 days in November. Two years ago, the average wait was 80 days.
Home prices across the area showed a year-over-year increase of 10.7% in November, to a median $137,500.
Kitselman expects a slowdown in sales with the end of the year, because people normally don't like to move during mid-winter. But he does not expect a surge in home construction, primarily due to supply chain-driven inflation.
“New construction costs are high,” he said. “I don't see them coming down anytime in the near future,” Kitselman said.
Baumgardner, however, said those costs may be dropping.
“Actually, they're starting to go down a little bit,” she said, referring to building materials. “Six months ago, they were at an all-time high.”
But some people who are staring to use the phrase “housing crisis” to describe the situation in Kansas.
State Treasurer Lynn Rogers said there was “a real gap for the folks that are working a job, $15-$20 an hour..." in an interview with KSNT this week. He added many smaller communities lack builders or developers who are willing to create middle-income homes.
Kitselman says some of the concern goes back to the housing crash of 2008. Now local houses are selling in the $150,000-$200,000 range.
“We need a lot more,” he said.
Rogers suggested one answer could be private-public partnerships. A bill along those lines could be brought before the Kansas Legislature in January.
Kitselman notes national inflation could affect interest rates, making homes less affordable overall. But in it all, he's an optimist.
“I see a strong housing market going into 2022,” he said. “I don't see any type of bubble or any type of crash coming,”
