Only a few Kansas counties still have gas prices below four dollars a gallon. The Emporia area is not among them.
AAA's daily survey showed Sunday that the average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.08 a gallon in Lyon County. Chase County is higher at $4.10, while Greenwood County is lower at $4.04.
All three counties have gone up since the last check by The Gazette Friday, May 13. The increase is 10 cents in Chase and Greenwood Counties, compared with eight cents in Lyon County.
The average price across the state Sunday was $4.05 for regular unleaded and $5.20 for diesel fuel. The diesel price has dropped seven cents from last week.
A Thursday analysis by AAA noted that despite rising prices nationwide, demand for gas is increasing as summer travel season nears. Speculation about a recession is pinching oil futures, but they settled for the weekend at $110 per barrel.
The lowest average gas price in Kansas Sunday was in Butler County, at $3.89.
