Gas prices still are declining slowly in the Emporia area, but remain above the levels of a year ago.
AAA's daily price check showed Lyon County's average price for regular unleaded gas was $3.45 a gallon Friday. Greenwood County stood at $3.44 while Chase County was at $3.43.
The last check by The Gazette, at the start of Labor Day weekend, showed local prices in the $3.50 range.
In the fall of last year, the concern locally was about staying below three dollars a gallon. The average price in Lyon County topped that mark in mid-October.
The state average price Friday was $3.41 a gallon, down 12 cents from a month ago. That's about 16% above the price at the end of September last year, after a 55% jump from October 2020 to October 2021.
Warnings of a price spike from Hurricane Ian hitting Florida have yet to come true in Kansas, although that's happened in other places. The national average price Friday was $3.80 a gallon, up 11 cents in the last week.
President Biden advised oil companies this week not to take advantage of the extreme weather to increase prices. But a AAA analysis Thursday noted demand for gasoline nationwide is up six percent this week.
