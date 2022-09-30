#9. Keep your gas tank at least half full

If officials call for an evacuation, such as with Hurricane Ian this week, you'll want to leave immediately. Don't let your gas gauge dip below half a tank, just to be safe.

 tristan tan // Shutterstock

Gas prices still are declining slowly in the Emporia area, but remain above the levels of a year ago.

AAA's daily price check showed Lyon County's average price for regular unleaded gas was $3.45 a gallon Friday. Greenwood County stood at $3.44 while Chase County was at $3.43.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.