The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce held its 124th annual meeting Saturday evening, gathering for the first time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chamber president Jeanine McKenna said it felt “wonderful” to be back in person after nearly 18 months of postponements and cancellations.
“It really is wonderful,” she said. “It feels wonderful that we have a packed house, because I was worried about that with all of the other activities. ... It’s a blessing for us all to be here, for all of us to celebrate.”
Part of the celebration was recognizing both 2020 and 2021 honorees.
“I truly wanted last year’s recipients to get the recognition that they deserved,” McKenna said. “We did it via video last year, but I just didn’t feel like that was truly what was deserved. They deserved to be honored, and so I was happy to really able to do both last year and this year’s winners.”
2020 winners included Mr. G’s Carwashes owner Danny Giefer, who received Business of the Year, and Steve Sauder, who earned a Lifetime Achievement Award. CareArc CEO Renee Hively accepted the Community Impact Award on behalf of Lyon County Public Health.
The 2021 Community Impact Award was given to former Regional Development Association president Kent Heermann and city special projects coordinator Jim Witt.
The 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to former Modine Manufacturing plant manager Bill Barnes, who moved to Emporia 24 years ago.
Sauder, who presented the award, said Barnes was the type who “never figured out how to say, ‘no.’”
Barnes, who also served as director of Emporia State University’s MBA program and as an instructor in the Department of Business Administration and Education since 2001, also served as a board member and chairman of the Newman Regional Health board of trustees, president of the Emporia Rotary Club, chairman of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and past president of United Way of the Flint Hills. He also worked with the board of the Emporia Community Foundation.
Barnes credited his parents, his wife and his employers for helping him become involved in the community.
“This is a great community,” he said, adding that he and his wife chose to retire in Emporia. “It’s the most giving community in which we’ve lived.”
The 2021 Business of the Year Award was awarded to the Olpe Chicken House, which is preparing to celebrate its 64th year in business.
Leonard and Theresa Coble purchased the restaurant in 1958. The Coble family took over the then larger restaurant in 1958. It’s now owned by Larry and Charlotte Coble. Charlotte and son Shawn Coble accepted the award Saturday.
She said the family was “humbled and honored” by the recognition, as they continue to bounce back through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are truly humbled and honored to be named the 2021 business of the year,” she said. “Larry and I intend to do our best to uphold the level of success. Larry’s parents, Leonard and Theresa Coble, instilled upon us the tools that were needed for us to get where we are today.”
Charlotte Coble said the award also belonged to all of the Chicken House’s customers, as well as its dedicated staff. She said the past few years have been difficult during the pandemic that resulted in “significant” changes but they continued to persevere.
The perseverance of small business owners was noted by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schimdt, who attended the dinner with one of his daughters. Schmidt, who is running for governor, said he appreciated the chance to visit with local legislators and business owners.
“It’s important, maybe more so than usual because of what we’ve been through over the last two years,” he said. “I missed being able to do this.”
Schmidt noted that business owners across the country are still navigating through the disruption of COVID-19.
“People are focused on trying to fill jobs, find employees and being able to get business balanced,” he said. “Things that maybe have been evolving slowly have moved so rapidly because of the disruption and everybody’s trying to figure it out. That’s universal.”
McKenna said the chamber is always a resource for the local community.
“Our office is here and we’re here to work for the business community,” she said. “Tonight is a fun night and we hope everybody has a good time to celebrate those accomplishments. But, we also want to hear from our members. We want to hear what’s important to them — like childcare. That rose to the top as an issue of what our businesses are facing. We’re here to work for them and to make their lives easier.”
