Teenagers and young adults who are looking for jobs might find some at Flinthills Mall Wednesday.
Southeast KansasWorks will hold its first “Young Adult Jobstravaganza” from 10:00 -2:00. While the focus will be on ages 16-24, job seekers of all ages are welcome.
“This job fair will offer opportunities from a variety of employers in our area,” Youth Program Director Jennifer Graber said in a statement. That will range from traditional summer jobs to full-time and part-time positions.
Graber indicated the fair is in response to the COVID19 pandemic's impact on young workers.
“Young adults have been isolated, away from their peers and communities and have missed out on normal opportunities like part time jobs and summer employment.”
The job fair is free for both job seekers and employers. More information is available from the Emporia Workforce Center at 620-342-3355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.