Drought map - 9.8.22

Slightly more than of Lyon County is in drought, according to a government report posted Thursday. Brown areas have moderate drought, while orange areas have a severe drought.

 Courtesy Drought.gov

The area drought map shows little change this week. But something is coming this weekend that could affect that.

The federal Drought Monitor, updated Thursday morning, reports 53% of Lyon County is in a moderate drought. A small 1% slice at the southern edge of the county is in a higher-level “severe drought.”

