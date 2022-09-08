The area drought map shows little change this week. But something is coming this weekend that could affect that.
The federal Drought Monitor, updated Thursday morning, reports 53% of Lyon County is in a moderate drought. A small 1% slice at the southern edge of the county is in a higher-level “severe drought.”
By comparison, 83% of Greenwood County is under severe drought. None of Chase County has that status, although about 64% of the county is in moderate drought.
One week into September, Emporia Municipal Airport has no precipitation. But an approaching cold front offers hope for rain.
The forecast shows a 20% chance for showers Saturday afternoon, increasing to 40% Saturday night. There might even be a thunderstorm late in the evening.
The rain chance will end Sunday afternoon, after the front passes. But the temperature change should be obvious, as the Monday morning low could be near 50 degrees.
