It's not too late to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, or be tested for the virus.
Healthier Lyon County will offer a free clinic Friday from 2:30-8:00 p.m. at the Emporia Main Street office, 729 Commercial Street. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered.
People who take part can receive a $25 gift card. But appointments are preferred.
To make an appointment, call 620-208-3218. In Spanish, send a text to 785-393-6450.
Lyon County Public Health counted 26 new positive cases of the coronavirus last week. That's down from 898 cases during a week in mid-January. The total number of cases during the two-year pandemic now tops 10,000.
The Centers for Disease Control counts 60.1% of eligible Lyon County residents as fully vaccinated against the virus. That compares with 47.9% in Chase County, where the positivity rate currently is lower.
The federal government continues to offer free home COVID-19 tests. But the Associated Press reported Sunday that almost half of the 500 million test stockpile has yet to be claimed.
