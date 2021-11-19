Unemployment in Chase and Lyon Counties dropped a bit in October, and remains well below the state average.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County's jobless rate dropped from an adjusted three percent in September to 2.9% last month. The Chase County rate fell from 2.4% to 2.3%.
Put another way, 498 workers were without jobs in Lyon County in October. Chase County had 31 unemployed workers.
The jobless rate across Kansas in October was 3.9%, unchanged from the month before. In October 2019, before the pandemic struck, the rate was slightly above three percent.
A KDOL analysis said the state added 1,100 jobs in October. The areas with the most growth were trade, transportation and utilities, while professional and business services had declines.
The only evidence of what some call a “great resignation” in the report was that the Kansas labor force has lost about 36,000 workers since July. That was 2.4% of the total workforce.
The lowest unemployment rate across the state belongs to Greeley County, at 1.3%. Sedgwick County is highest at 4.7%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.