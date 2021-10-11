Public school students can get free breakfasts. So why not the adults who help them learn?
Both Emporia McDonald's are joining in a one-week special through Friday, providing free breakfasts each day for educators. The “Thank You Meal” is a choice of Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, along with hash browns and a beverage coffee.
"We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year,” Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald's UA said in a statement. “Now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can."
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the free breakfast each day this week. They simply need to show a work identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.