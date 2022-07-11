Local gas prices are coming down. But probably not enough for many Chase and Lyon County drivers.
AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded gas is $4.50 a gallon in both counties. That's a drop of 17-20 cents from the last check by The Gazette Monday, June 27.
In Greenwood County, the average price was a rounded $4.32 Monday. That's a 27-cent reduction in two weeks.
The AAA average for all of Kansas was $4.46 Monday. It's gone down 10 cents in a week and 19 cents in a month.
But diesel fuel isn't moving as quickly. The statewide average Monday was $5.26 a gallon, only one penny below the price one month ago. AAA does not list diesel prices by county.
The national average price for regular unleaded hit the $5 mark a month ago. AAA showed it Monday at $4.68.
An analysis by AAA noted prices are moving down even as fuel demand by summer drivers goes up slightly. The crude oil price remains elevated, ending Monday at around $104 per barrel.
