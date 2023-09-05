The Emporia Gazette
A grand opening celebration is set for two new businesses in Emporia next week.
Purrfect Paws Grooming and Flex Line Disc Golf are co-located at 9 Commercial St., in the building formerly occupied by Boost Mobile. The grand opening celebration is 3 - 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.
Visitors can tour the facilities, participate in a putt challenge and enter to win exciting prizes, including an Axiom Watermelon bag and 620 Dye Discs products from Flex Line Disc Golf, as well as a free grooming session from Purrfect Paws. Both businesses will also offer giveaways and discounts during the event.
According to Emporia Main Street, Purrfect Paws Grooming is co-owned and operated by Alisha Wells and Rose Chituck, and specializes in a comprehensive range of grooming services for dogs, including nail care, baths, mini grooms, and full grooms. They offer grooms for cats on a case-by-case basis.
Chituck has more than three years of experience in the grooming industry. She is mentoring Wells in the industry.
“We enjoy building relationships with all of our clients and customers and love the time we get to spend with the dogs when they come in,” Wells said in written release.
The grooming salon is open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday, accommodating walk-ins for nails and baths, while other grooming services require appointments.
The location also houses Flex Line Disc Golf, a venture run by Lucas Chituck and Nick Wells. Flex Line Disc Golf, is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday, and offers a wide selection of disc golf brands, including Innova, Discraft, MVP, Axiom, Streamline, Millennium, Discmania, and Lone Star Discs.
They also stock various disc golf accessories, such as towels, bags, chairs, glow lights, range finders, disc retrievers, and baskets. Flex Line Disc Golf takes special orders and even offers custom dye requests.
Lucas Chituck and Nick Wells are both avid disc golf players since the mid-2000s, and are passionate about fostering the sense of community that the sport brings to its players.
“We enjoy the community feel of disc golf where you can play with any person on any course, and it always feels like playing with a friend,” Lucas Chituck said.
Both Flex Line Disc Golf and Purrfect Paws Grooming are members of Emporia Main Street and are eager to showcase their offerings at community events and engage with the downtown Emporia community.
“Emporia Main Street is excited to have Flex Line Disc Golf and Purrfect Paws Grooming on our membership roster,” said Casey Woods, Executive Director for Emporia Main Street. “Emporia loves disc golf, and we look forward to Flex Line growing the sport and bringing visitors and players into the community. Purrfect Pet offers an important service that is utilized by numerous families and individuals, and we are glad to see this grooming business become established in downtown.”
For more information about Flex Line Disc Golf, visit their store at 9 Commercial St., check out their Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092033985406, or contact them by phone at 620-794-8199. To learn more about Purrfect Paws Grooming or to schedule an appointment, please contact them at 316-573-5368 or visit their Facebook page @purrfectpawsgroomingllc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.