It could be a case of like father, like daughter. Only the daughter would be higher-ranking.
Emporia native Kristen Wheeler will interview Wednesday for a seat on the Kansas Court of Appeals. Her father, Merlin Wheeler, recently was reappointed as Chief Judge of the Fifth Judicial District.
“We generally get a brief period of time for an opening statement,” Wheeler said Tuesday from Wichita. “We'll have a little more time than what we have had in the past.”
Wheeler knows the process because she's offered herself for state courts before. She was one of three finalists for a Kansas Supreme Court seat in late 2020, a group which made history by being all-female.
Then Wheeler was one of 16 candidates for an appeals court opening in January 2021. But the Sunflower State Journal reported she did not advance beyond the first round of voting by a nominating commission.
On the surface, applying for a state judicial position seems like any job application process.
“You've got interviewers who all have their own motivations,” Wheeler said. “I think in not all private-sector jobs would you have an interview with so many people at one time.”
But Wheeler said the commission is more likely to investigate a candidate's background, including contacts with all references.
“They'll call prior employers. They'll call, maybe, other attorneys that you've worked with in the past,” Wheeler said. Other judges may be consulted as well.
Wheeler, 40, currently chairs the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals. She was appointed to that board by Gov. Laura Kelly, then gained Senate confirmation last April. Wheeler says it's been an “invaluable” experience.
“I have had an opportunity to sit in hearings in a quasi-judicial position,” Wheeler explained. “It's very similar to being a trial judge.”
She's also learned the give-and-take that's sometimes involved in making consensus decisions with a panel.
The Board of Tax Appeals occasionally holds hearings at the Emporia Public Library. But Wheeler's home is in Wichita, where she is also Secretary-Treasurer of the Wichita Bar Association. She's also been a federal law clerk and a private attorney with two Wichita law firms.
The nominating commission will question Wheeler and seven other applicants individually Wednesday in Wichita. Each candidate will have 30 minutes. Wheeler said other sessions have allowed only 15 minutes.
The meeting agenda indicates voting on the position will occur that afternoon. Three finalists will be offered to Gov. Laura Kelly, who will make a final decision.
“They are generally pretty quick about notifying everybody,” Wheeler said. “Sometimes if you're not in the final three, you don't get that phone call quite as quickly.”
The other applicants for the Kansas Court of Appeals seat are:
- John Carpinelli, member of the state Workers Compensation Appeals Board
- Natalie Chalmers, state Assistant Solicitor General
- Angela Coble, federal attorney in Salina
- Randall Hodgkinson, Visiting Assistant Professor of Law at Washburn University
- Russell Keller, Overland Park attorney
- Rachel Pickering, Judge in the Third Judicial District
- David Rempel, Overland Park attorney
Coble and Keller were among the finalists for the most recent Court of Appeals opening. Kelly selected Lawrence attorney Jacy Hurst for that position.
The Kansas Court of Appeals soon will have a new open seat because Judge Michael Buser plans to retire Monday, Jan. 31.
