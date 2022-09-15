Talk of a national rail strike could make some farmers concerned. But probably not the ones in eastern Lyon County.
“It's going to be a bad deal, but it doesn't affect us,” Gary Williams with Miller Elevator in Hartford said Wednesday afternoon.
The reason: trains don't run through Hartford. Miller Elevator has shipped grain by truck since it started in 1966, handling about 400,000 bushels a year.
“I'm sure if we had the capability of doing it, it would be a lot cheaper by rail,” Williams said.
But Miller Elevator shows there are alternatives, if a strike ever happens.
Its business office is along U.S. 56 west of Reading. BNSF track runs through the heart of that town, as well as Emporia.
Bunge oversees the grain elevator in Emporia. A call there Wednesday afternoon about a possible strike was directed to the company's headquarters in suburban St. Louis. Questions emailed there were not immediately answered.
It appeared freight trains nationwide might hit the brakes at 12:01 a.m. Friday due to a strike. But the Biden administration announced early Thursday that a tentative contract agreement had been reached.
An emailed statement from the U.S. Labor Department called it a “hard-fought, mutually beneficial deal... “Our rail system is integral to our supply chain, and a disruption would have had catastrophic impacts on industries, travelers and families across the country.”
The BNSF media team said Wednesday afternoon that tentative agreements were in place with nine out of 12 unions.
“Every union must be under an agreement to avoid a strike or other job action that will impact the movement of freight,” BNSF said in an email to The Gazette.
Railroad Workers United, which speaks for 13 different unions, sold strike T-shirts on its website Wednesday afternoon.
“U.S. rail workers from all crafts are united and poised to strike for the first time in 31 years!” the unions' website said. “The peak season for agricultural commodities is just around the corner.”
The unions' latest newsletter, released Tuesday, said the top two issues are attendance policy and staffing. Wage increases are also a concern.
President Biden appointed an emergency board in August, hoping to find a compromise to prevent a strike.
“What they should of course be doing is demanding that the rail carriers meet the very modest and reasonable demands of the workforce,” an Editor's Note in the union newsletter said.
