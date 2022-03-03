The Kansas Attorney General is urging T-Mobile customers to guard against identity theft.
A data breach affected millions of T-Mobile accounts last August. Derek Schmidt's office believes more than 335,000 Kansas customers were included.
“Millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver's license information compromised,” a statement from Schmidt said Wednesday.
Attorneys general across the U.S. are increasing the warnings now because a large amount of that data was offered for sale recently on the “dark web,” the statement explained. That's led to alerts from identity theft protection companies.
Schmidt recommends T-Mobile customers monitor their credit carefully, place a “fraud alert” on their credit reports and consider adding a free “credit freeze” as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.