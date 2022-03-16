A nationally-known name in office supplies will leave Emporia in the next 60 days.
“We're going to be closing on the 15th of May,” Staples Store Manager Dylan Thomsen confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
The store at 2200 Industrial Rd. is at the end of its lease, Thomsen said. Under corporate policy, a “reconsideration” occurs when that happens. That led to bad news Tuesday.
“Essentially, we haven't been making enough to keep the store open for this lease,” Thomsen said. He had no further details.
A message left with Staples corporate headquarters has not been returned.
The closing was news to the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. It had no notice of the decision.
“I think all the businesses are doing well,” president and chief executive officer Jeanine McKenna said. “They could probably do more if they could find staffing. It seems to be the major concern with businesses of all sizes.”
The Emporia store employs around 10 people, Thomsen said. It's one of five Staples stores in Kansas. The others are in Garden City, Manhattan and Overland Park.
