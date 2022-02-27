After weeks of warning, gas prices are jumping in the Emporia area in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
AAA reports the average price of regular unleaded gas in Lyon County Sunday was $3.41 a gallon. That's 15 cents higher than The Gazette's last check six days ago on Presidents Day.
The average price is lower in surrounding counties. Chase County stood at $3.38 a gallon Sunday, while Greenwood County was at $3.29. The AAA average price across Kansas was $3.36.
The price of crude oil spiked above $100 a barrel Thursday as the Russian assault began. But it's dropped since then, closing for the weekend in New York at $91.59.
Baker Hughes reports the number of active rigs nationwide was 650 this past week. The number is up 62% from a year ago.
