Make sure you know which credit cards earns the most rewards for a particular purchase like gas, groceries or travel.

A woman pours gasoline in her car at a gas station.

 Getty Images

Gas prices across Kansas are back below three dollars a gallon. And counties outside Emporia are leading the way.

AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded statewide was $2.996 a gallon. The last time the state average was that low was Tuesday, January 18. And it matches the price of one year ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.