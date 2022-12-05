Gas prices across Kansas are back below three dollars a gallon. And counties outside Emporia are leading the way.
AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded statewide was $2.996 a gallon. The last time the state average was that low was Tuesday, January 18. And it matches the price of one year ago.
Lyon County isn't there yet, as the average price Monday was a rounded $3.06. But Greenwood County is averaging $2.87 and Chase County is at exactly three dollars.
Gas prices climbed a mountain during the first half of the year, due in part to Russia's attack on Ukraine. But the trend lately has been lower, dropping 39 cents statewide in the last month.
Since The Gazette's last check two weeks ago, prices have come down 24 cents in Lyon County, 30 cents in Chase County and 32 cents in Greenwood County.
Diesel fuel prices are dropping as well. AAA showed a statewide average Monday of $4.48 a gallon. It was at $5.01 a month ago.
But lest you get overconfident, the OPEC cartel and Russia decided Sunday to go forward with a production cut of two million barrels a day.
“"With oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+'s move could slow this decline,” AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward said in a statement.
U.S. crude oil futures were in the $78-per-barrel range at midday Monday.
