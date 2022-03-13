Four-dollar gas is now in parts of Kansas. But the average price in the Emporia area still is below it.
AAA reported Sunday that the average price of regular unleaded gas is $3.81 a gallon in Lyon County and $3.80 in Chase County.
That's a 21-cent increase over last Sunday in and around Emporia, but only a 10-cent jump in the Cottonwood Falls area.
The local prices are slightly below the statewide average of $3.82. The Kansas average actually dropped from Saturday to Sunday, but by a microscopic $0.002.
The average price for diesel fuel, which is important to many truckers and shippers, went down across Kansas from $4.68 Saturday to $4.66 Sunday.
AAA's national average price held steady Sunday at $4.33 a gallon for regular unleaded and $5.13 for diesel. The Lundberg Survey put the average even higher Sunday at $4.43.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg told the Associated Press that gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term, as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Yet the price of West Texas Intermediate crude dropped this past week, closing Friday at $109.33 a barrel. OilPrice.com reported the peak price Tuesday was above $129.
