Right when it seemed like gas prices might climb higher to stay, they've turned around in the Emporia area.
AAA reports the average price of regular unleaded Friday was $2.999 a gallon in Chase County and $3.009 in Lyon County. Greenwood County is even lower, at $2.95.
The Lyon County average stood at $3.09 on Wednesday, December 1.
The average price across Kansas is now $2.98 a gallon. It dropped below the three-dollar mark within the last week.
He main reason for the drop can be spelled omicron. That new coronavirus variant put a fear into oil markets around Thanksgiving Day,
“Fears of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown pushed oil prices in the mid-60s a barrel,” a AAA analysis said this week. That's a price not seen since August.
But AAA warned the current decline might not last long, if major oil countries reduce daily production.
